Estimated $1 million to be brought in from Glass City Marathon

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

It’s the 40th anniversary for the Glass City Marathon and runners from 40 states and 5 countries will lace up Sunday for the event. 

“It's exciting, everything is coming together lots of things coming in and out. So, we're gearing up for 8,000 happy runners for Sunday morning,” said Clint McCormick, Race Director. 

More people are expected to be eating and staying in hotels, but it may surprise you on how much money is expected to be pumped into the city. 

“I would say it's going to be just over a million dollars in economic impact from outside money coming in. There's a lot of transfer dollars with in the community and we estimate about $1 million coming into the city,” said McCormick. 

The $1 million estimate was established 3 years ago from a UT professor’s research. The projecting economic impact is still the same but of course organizers won’t have the final dollar amount until after Sunday. 

Folks are encouraged to come out and watch the marathon on Sunday, if they’re not running. 

“To the runners, just have fun, be excited with it you know and arrive early it starts at 7am so if you're not here by 6 you might get stuck in traffic,” said McCormick. 

Following the race, runners will receive a diamond-shaped medal with the name of every runner that’s ever won the marathon on the back.

