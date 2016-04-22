Findlay field getting fixed after faulty installation

A settlement has been reached between Findlay City Schools and a Georgia-based artificial turf company.



Findlay City Schools was unhappy with the installation of the turf field at Donnell Stadium last spring.



Which is why they negotiated with the company that installed it, to have it repaired.



Last spring, the company FieldTurf changed the diagonal panel drains underneath the stadium field.



This caused depressions to form along the playing surface.



The deviations were still within OHSAA safety compliance, but were enough of a problem to be need to be fixed.



Also, the lettering within both end zones were not properly aligned.



The repair work will still fall into the budgeted $516,639 supplied by the Donnell foundation, so it won't cost the district anything.



Officials will be happy once they have the final field, they were expecting last year.



"If you have a natural grass field, there's ebbs and flows, and depressions or whatever you get with a natural grass field," said Findlay City Schools Superintendent Ed Kurt. "You just don't anticipate that in an artificial field that you've had work done to that's more than half a million dollar field. You expect it to be flat and the planarity to not be an issue."



A final time frame should be set next week, and the project is expected to be complete by June 1st.

