Findlay field getting fixed after faulty installation - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay field getting fixed after faulty installation

By Jonathan Monk, Reporter
Connect
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

A settlement has been reached between Findlay City Schools and a Georgia-based artificial turf company.

Findlay City Schools was unhappy with the installation of the turf field at Donnell Stadium last spring.

Which is why they negotiated with the company that installed it, to have it repaired.

Last spring, the company FieldTurf changed the diagonal panel drains underneath the stadium field.

This caused depressions to form along the playing surface.

The deviations were still within OHSAA safety compliance, but were enough of a problem to be need to be fixed.

Also, the lettering within both end zones were not properly aligned.

The repair work will still fall into the budgeted $516,639 supplied by the Donnell foundation, so it won't cost the district anything.

Officials will be happy once they have the final field, they were expecting last year.

"If you have a natural grass field, there's ebbs and flows, and depressions or whatever you get with a natural grass field," said Findlay City Schools Superintendent Ed Kurt. "You just don't anticipate that in an artificial field that you've had work done to that's more than half a million dollar field. You expect it to be flat and the planarity to not be an issue."

A final time frame should be set next week, and the project is expected to be complete by June 1st.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly