61-year-old man indicted on 66 sex crimes, in Ottawa Co. Jail

A 61-year-old man is behind bars, indicted on 66 different sex crimes, including 9 counts of rape.

According to court documents, the crimes started in 2009 and stretched to 2015.

Allen Kreager, 61, is accused of raping at least one child under the age of 10.

He's also charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Right now, he's behind bars in the Ottawa County Jail.

No word when he will make his first court appearance.

