New playground at Wildwood Park set to open in May

Wildwood Preserve is getting a new playground, and people can expect to be swinging and sliding as soon as May.

WTOL obtained renderings of the new playground, which has new walkways and landscaping.

The old set is 20-years-old; park officials say it was time for something new.

The current playground will be torn down, but it will first be used for a playground safety and maintenance workshop for area parks.

“You know we're trying to get kids outdoors. There's story after story about kids not getting outside so we have to do all we can to get them from in front of the screens,” said Scott Carpenter of Toledo area Metro parks.

The total cost to build the new playground is $300,000.

It’s estimated that more than one million people visit Wildwood Park each year.

