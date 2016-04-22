Drug dealers target recovering addicts outside rehab center - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Drug dealers target recovering addicts outside rehab center

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A rehab clinic’s clients have been targeted by drug dealers, trying to get them hooked again. 

Police say it’s happening outside the Zepf Center on Ashland near Bancroft. 

"We got drug dealers becoming predators, preying on people that are in recovery and we are not going to tolerate that," said Lt. Bobby Chromik with the Lucas County Sheriff’s D.A.R.T. Team. 

Those in rehab told police, while taking breaks outside the clinic, drug dealers try to offer them free heroin and cocaine to get them hooked again. 

Just last week Police arrested Jibril Taylor outside the Zepf Center, with drugs in his possession. 

Extra patrols around the area have cut back on the issue. 

It's a problem law enforcement is dealing with in order to protect those desperately trying to change their lives.  

"It takes a whole village to help these people get into recovery and for someone to come in and prey on these people, it just shows how weak and pathetic they are," said Lt. Chromik. 

Taylor was charged with felony possession of drugs. 

He has since been released from jail, while he waits for his next court appearance. 

