Drug dealers target recovering addicts outside rehab center

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A rehab clinic’s clients have been targeted by drug dealers, trying to get them hooked again.

Police say it’s happening outside the Zepf Center on Ashland near Bancroft.

"We got drug dealers becoming predators, preying on people that are in recovery and we are not going to tolerate that," said Lt. Bobby Chromik with the Lucas County Sheriff’s D.A.R.T. Team.

Those in rehab told police, while taking breaks outside the clinic, drug dealers try to offer them free heroin and cocaine to get them hooked again.

Just last week Police arrested Jibril Taylor outside the Zepf Center, with drugs in his possession.

Extra patrols around the area have cut back on the issue.

It's a problem law enforcement is dealing with in order to protect those desperately trying to change their lives.

"It takes a whole village to help these people get into recovery and for someone to come in and prey on these people, it just shows how weak and pathetic they are," said Lt. Chromik.

Taylor was charged with felony possession of drugs.

He has since been released from jail, while he waits for his next court appearance.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.