Metropark plants trees to transform farmland

You may have noticed thousands of green tubes in a field off I-475 and US 24. WTOL 11 is told they are trees.

About 5,000 hollow green tubes house thousands of oak, hickory, maple, and cherry trees.

"This year we chose to use these plastic sheets that go over the trees to protect them to give them a head start against the critters that like to munch on them, and the other hazards of being a tiny tree," said Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo.

Over the past three years Metroparks Toledo has planted 37,000 trees at the Fallen Timbers Battlefield Metropark, which will grow to one day transform this flat farmland into a forest.

But they couldn't have done it without a team of volunteers like Pam Bortz. Who, in her lifetime may never see the full transformation of this land.

"It's all about the future. We can't just think about ourselves. The Native Americans said 7 generations ahead is what you are looking for, so it's nice to be part of that whole history," said Bortz.

The majority of the planting for this project will be completed this season, but the job is never finished for the staff of the Metroparks.

They will constantly be going through the land picking out the dead trees and replacing them with new yearlings until the entire piece of land is restored.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.