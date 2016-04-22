Spring means lemur babies at Toledo Zoo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Spring means lemur babies at Toledo Zoo

Toledo Zoo Ring-tailed lemur Fresca and her twins. (Source: Alex Goetz)
Toledo Zoo Ring-tailed lemur Fanta and baby. (Source: Alex Goetz)
Toledo Zoo mongoose lemur and baby. (Source: Alex Goetz)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Spring at the Toledo Zoo could only mean one thing - babies!  

Ring-tailed lemur twins, 9-year-old Fresca and Fanta, gave birth to offspring just days apart.

Zoo officials say Fresca gave birth to twins on March 24 and Fanta gave birth to a single offspring on April 1.  

All three are in good health, nursing well and becoming more active. 

The father of all three is Mox. The genders have not yet been determined and names have yet to be given.  

The mongoose lemur family also recently increased in size.

Olivia and Silvio became first-time parents on March 25 with the birth of a healthy 70 gram (less than a quarter of a pound) infant.

Primate keepers took care of the offspring for a day while the first-time mother got used to her new situation and duties, but since then the entire family has bonded and is doing well. 

"We are very proud of our staff for helping to facilitate very successful breeding programs for both lemur species," said Dr. Randi Meyerson, assistant director of animal programs. "The new births speak volumes about the quality of our animal care and the trust that the Species Survival Plan (SSP) programs have in us to provide such genetically valuable and compatible animals."

Friday was the first day visitors could get a glimpse at the new primates on exhibit. 

