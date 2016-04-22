Organizers expect large turnout at Glass City Marathon

On Sunday, runners from across the country will lace up for the Glass City Marathon.

In its fortieth year, the race is one of the longest-running marathons in the country.

And this year, organizers expect a turnout bigger than the last. So far, more than 7,700 runners are registered, with 8,000 expected on race day.

"People are being conscious of healthy living and lifestyles, so we're getting more and more people into 5k's. That grows into the half marathons, and then a few more people going from half marathon to full marathon,” said race director Clint McCormick.

RACE DAY ROAD CLOSURES

New this year, a big change both runners and spectators can get excited about.

A new starting line was chosen at Bancroft and Middlesex to give runners more room to hit their strides faster. Spectators will be positioned so that they can see runners make multiple passes.

"Once the race starts, you can walk a tenth of a mile and watch them come back around mile three,” said McCormick. “So you get to see them start and come by again to finish the race."

Anyone interested can track the marathon using the RaceJoy App.

You can also donate to one of the official Mercy Health Glass City Marathon charities here.

