St. John's football star commits to Northwestern

The dream to play college football is becoming a reality for one local player. The St. John's football team has another Division I football commitment.

Pete McIntyre committed to play in the Big Ten at Northwestern.

"Recruiting season is just, it's exciting, it's fun, but it's also stressful, and being able to get this off my shoulders it's just unbelievable, it's awesome. And I can't wait to be a Wildcat," McIntyre said.

He says Wednesday afternoon his school counselors along with his football coach, Doug Pearson, came and pulled him out of class. He says they had a special message.

"They pulled me out of class and asked me if I could make a call," he said.

They had McIntyre call Northwestern offensive line coach Adam Cushing. The soon-to-be senior Titan says that's when he found out they were offering him a scholarship.

"That was the most excited I've ever seen Coach Pearson, and it was obviously the most exciting time of my life," he said.

After getting the offer, McIntyre says he went home and discussed it with his family.

He had multiple schools interested like Miami of Ohio, Harvard and Yale, but by Thursday morning he made a decision: he's taking his talents to the Big Ten.

"I called Coach Fitzgerald and committed to Northwestern," he said. "Never going to look back, and it's probably the best decision of my life."

He says the competitiveness coupled with the success and family atmosphere between the players and the coaches is what set Northwestern apart from the rest. A family, he's looking forward to joining.

"I can't wait to play for Northwestern and be a part of a new family out in Chicago," he said.

And, of course, the academics played a big factor in his decision. McIntyre says he plans on studying economics.

But even with the weight lifted off his shoulders, McIntyre says he hasn't lost sight of the goals he has for his senior season.

"We're looking to make a big run in the playoffs," he said. "This is my last year at St. John's, I'm going to treat it as my last year at St. John's, and after I'm done in the fall, then I'll start focusing on Northwestern."

McIntyre has been a do-it-all type of player for the Titans. He's getting ready to enter his senior year and has done just about everything in his high school career.

The guy in the No. 11 jersey has caught passes, been the kicker and also plays linebacker. And this year he says he's ready to continue stepping up as a leader.

"I need to be a leader of my team and focus most on getting everyone in the weight room and getting ready for week one," he said.

St. John's opens up the 2016 season on the road in Mentor at Lake Catholic on August 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.