Prince albums sell out fast as fans react to news of his death

The death of Prince has fans rushing out to buy his music.

That was the case at Culture Clash in west Toledo on Thursday.

The owner, Pat O'Connor, says people started coming to the store as soon as they learned he died.

He says they ran out of most of their albums in the afternoon and also sold out online.

"We had a couple sales online even that of things we've had for about a year and a half that never sold, that just sold within ten minutes," said O'Connor.

O'Connor says the majority of people were looking for the Purple Rain album.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.































