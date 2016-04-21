Prince albums sell out fast as fans react to news of his death - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Prince albums sell out fast as fans react to news of his death

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The death of Prince has fans rushing out to buy his music.

That was the case at Culture Clash in west Toledo on Thursday.

The owner, Pat O'Connor, says people started coming to the store as soon as they learned he died.

He says they ran out of most of their albums in the afternoon and also sold out online.

"We had a couple sales online even that of things we've had for about a year and a half that never sold, that just sold within ten minutes," said O'Connor.

O'Connor says the majority of people were looking for the Purple Rain album. 

