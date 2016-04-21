Promedica opens new Urgent Care facility in Holland

Promedica is now offering a health care option for people here in Northwest Ohio. They've recently opened a new urgent care in Holland on Airport Highway.

It’s a full service Urgent Care center, with radiology x-rays that provide the basic chest, muscle and fracture x-rays.

Promedica officials tell WTOL the Airport Highway location in Holland was chosen after research showed there was a need for an easy access urgent care in the area.

This new facility has 9 patient rooms and one room designated for trauma.

“We also have the app that you can go to and pre schedule. Because sometimes when our doors open at 10 people all want to come at the same time so go to our app and pre- register,” said Cindy Edwards-Tuttle.

This is the fourth Promedica Urgent Care to open in the area and more are scheduled to open in the future.

The Holland location will be open 365 days a year, from 10 A.M. to 10 P.M.

