Village of Walbridge discuss outsourcing police department

A lack of money, could soon cause the Village of Walbrige to outsource their police department to a larger agency.

The mayor says the Chief of police is supportive of it, and in the end it could be a smart decision, financially.

“We have, like anybody else, declining local government assistance from the state, increasing costs, it's making it more and more challenging to manage a department, and provide the level of service that we should for our residents,” said Mayor Ed Kolanko.

Right now, the Walbridge Police Department has three full time officers, and about ten part time.

One of the struggles a smaller department like this faces, is that it's not uncommon for them to eventually move onto larger departments.

“They're leaving for positions that probably pay more money, that have more room for advancement, and it puts us in that reoccurring position that we have to go out there and find new officers, so it's a constant struggle to find staff, to find new officers to fill those positions,” said Kolanko.

The Mayor tells WTOL they have to look at where they can save money and cut costs, but ultimately, the safety of their residents is the first priority.

“If we can offer a higher level of service for less cost, that's something that we really need to take a strong look at,” said Kolanko.

Residents will be able to weigh in on this during public hearings, once more information is gathered from neighboring jurisdictions, as far as cost.

