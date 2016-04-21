New legal drug more powerful than heroin kills 1 in NE Ohio - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New legal drug more powerful than heroin kills 1 in NE Ohio

Reporting by Amanda Fay, Anchor
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

There’s a new drug on the streets in Ohio. The drug is more powerful than heroin, and it’s all legal. 

It’s called U-47700, and although it’s legal in the United States, that doesn’t mean it’s safe. 

This particular synthetic opioid is more potent that heroin however it's significantly less potent that fentynal,” said Doug Rohde of the Lake County Crime Laboratory. 

The new drug is seven times more powerful than morphine and is also being sold on the street in north east Ohio as Oxycodone. 

So far the drug has caused 20 deaths across the nation including the first in Ohio, a 29-year-old man in Lake County. 

“It's not only young people. We are seeing deaths across the board. In middle age people and even some elderly people,” said Rohde. 

The drug first popped up in Florida and Texas and officials have now found it closer to home on the streets of Lorain, Ohio. 

It's legal because the U.S. government has yet to catch up to it. Recent deaths mean a closer look, but an out-law of U-47700 is 6 months away. 

So Moms and Dads, here is how to keep it out of your kids’ hands. 

“These drugs can be available on the streets or simply by a few clicks on the computer. Watching what we do in our homes on the computer probably the best proactive measure that a Parent can take,” said Rohde. 

Experts say the drug can be taken through pill form or by snorting it too.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly