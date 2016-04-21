Concert turns into heroin talk at local school

A group with a progressive way of teaching high school students about the heroin epidemic made a stop in our area. And their message, the importance of choices, even at a young age.

Out of St. Louis Missouri, The Awaken Project is using the power of music to teach a lasting lesson on the dangers of heroin use.

The students of Vanguard-Sentinel Career &Technology Centers in Fremont thought they were being treated to a world class drumming performance.

Jeff Mozingo showcased his skills behind the drum kit for the student body, then spoke to them about how he got to the level he is at, and the importance of choices, even at a young age.

"At an early age like this, all of your decisions and all of your choices that you make effect you for the rest of your life." said Mozingo.

The musical hook engaged the students in attendance, and helped prepare them for the real message.

"That was pretty cool, like, I definitely got into it and it got me more interested in thinking about it." said Amber Sherman, a Junior Medical Careers student.

That's when Joe Richardson took the stage, talking about the ultimate poor choice, using heroin.

Showing the students the variety of brilliant music artists who overdosed on opiates, and how addicts aren't necessarily bad people, but people who made a bad choice.

"I think we have to be more proactive, we need to get our head out of the sand and we need to realize there is an issue and it's not going away. The only way to combat it and beat it, is to educate, educate, educate," said Richardson.

Joe lost his 20 year old son Billy to the addictive drug, and has made it his life's purpose to educate youth about the dangers of heroin.

He says the only way to prevent kids from becoming addicts, is to demystify the drug and make them care about the outcome of their choices.

"It's like taking a test, if you prepare yourself to succeed. Let's prepare our kids for the rest of their lives and let them know that drugs and heroin especially are not an option," said Richardson.



For more information on the Awaken Project, visit their Facebook page.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.