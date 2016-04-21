Police solve Monroe home invasion case - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police solve Monroe home invasion case

Dakota Essary, 18 (Source: Michigan State Police Monroe Post) Dakota Essary, 18 (Source: Michigan State Police Monroe Post)
Travis Drummonds, 20 (Source: Michigan State Police Monroe Post) Travis Drummonds, 20 (Source: Michigan State Police Monroe Post)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

Just over a month after a home was broken into and the victims' stolen items were sold off, Michigan State Police say they have solved the crime. 

Troopers say 18-year-old Dakota Essary and 20-year-old Travis Drummonds broke into a home on Charles Drive back on March 15. They say the pair stole cash, jewelry, and smashed two TV’s.

During the investigation, a tip led authorities to a Monroe pawn shop, where the pair are accused of selling the stolen goods.

The Monroe County Prosecutor's Office has now charged Essary with second degree home invasion. Drummonds is charged with a felony count of accessory after the fact.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

