Police solve Monroe home invasion case

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Just over a month after a home was broken into and the victims' stolen items were sold off, Michigan State Police say they have solved the crime.

Troopers say 18-year-old Dakota Essary and 20-year-old Travis Drummonds broke into a home on Charles Drive back on March 15. They say the pair stole cash, jewelry, and smashed two TV’s.

During the investigation, a tip led authorities to a Monroe pawn shop, where the pair are accused of selling the stolen goods.

The Monroe County Prosecutor's Office has now charged Essary with second degree home invasion. Drummonds is charged with a felony count of accessory after the fact.



Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

