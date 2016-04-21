Help Toledo Museum of Art win video dance off

It's a dance off! The Toledo Museum of Art is competing in a worldwide video dance contest and you could help them advance!

How it works:

There are four rounds total. The video with the most votes will advance to the next round, until the final two videos compete in the "Museum Dance Off Thunderdome to reign supreme!"

How to vote:

Visit www.whenyouworkatamuseum.com each weekday at 8 a.m. EDT and view that day’s videos. Voting will be open each day from 8 a.m. - 7:59 a.m. the next day.

Vote for TMA here! #MuseumDanceOff!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.