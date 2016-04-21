Downtown chase leads to internal investigation

Toledo police are investigating one of their own, after a chase through the city ends with a crash at Ontario and Columbus in north Toledo.

The suspect, Nicholas Ratliff, was charged with six felonies, including grand theft auto. Now WTOL 11 is learning there's more to the story.

Right now, an internal investigation is underway. Officials say a the police officer may not have followed the department's policy, possibly putting others in danger.

Ratliff, the man who allegedly led police on that high speed chase, is currently locked up at the Lucas County Jail. WTOL got his side of the story.

He says he remembers the pursuit clearly.

"I felt it was in my best interest to not stop," said Ratliff.

On April 5, Ratliff admits he was driving his friend's car, who he had just gotten high with, when two police cars approached him. He says he was on parole and driving without a license, which is why he made a split second decision not to stop.

"I tried to split between the two cops and when I did the chase started," he said.

Toledo police say Ratliff led officers through a part of Downtown Toledo in the middle of the afternoon. After the chase, Lt. Joe Heffernan told WTOL officers continued with the chase because it was safe.

"Light traffic conditions today, no other vehicles involved in the accident, so it all worked out the way we wanted it to, no one hurt and getting the bad guys," said Lt. Heffernan.

But Ratliff says he was injured, suffering several cuts and fractured ribs. This after he says officers used excessive force by ramming their cruisers into his car too many times to count.

"I lost count. Throughout the whole chase I lost count. They can look at the damage to the car and I'm pretty sure the dash cam video would show how many times," Ratliff said.

According to Toledo Police Department's pursuit policy, ramming is listed under pursuit restrictions and re-guarded as extremely high-risk. Thus, ramming shall not be used as a pursuit tactic under any circumstance, according to the policy.

"They were supposed to abide by and follow protocol as an officer and quite a few times they went above and beyond what they were supposed to do" said Ratliff.

One witness told WTOL after the chase what he saw.

"I ain't never seen anything like that here before. The guy went through the field, and the guy dove out, and two police cars hit him," said Jay Adams.

Ratliff says he's still shaking his head.

"The same officer who started the chase and tried to spin me and rammed into me numerous times is the same officer that probably, approximately so many minutes later, when my car was already stalled out and I couldn't go nowhere, came full speed at my car and rammed into the passenger door that is when my ribs were fractured," said Ratliff.

WTOL is not naming the officer involved since the investigation is ongoing and he has not yet been charged with a crime.

Lt. Heffernan tells WTOL the officer being investigated is still on the job on full duty while internal affairs completes their investigation.

Thursday, Ratliff plead not guilty before a judge. His bond was also set at $200,000 cash. His next court appearance is May 24.

