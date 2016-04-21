Narcan makes way into hands of drug dealers

First responders use it to revive those who have overdosed on heroin. But now we're learning that Narcan is in the hands of those selling heroin on the streets of Toledo.

In January, Coreon Snow Velley was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after selling a dose of heroin to a Sylvania Township teen that resulted in his death.

He was the first drug dealer in the county to be charged and found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. It was this case which sent shockwaves through the drug dealer community.

"I think prosecutor Bates has sent a message out there which has resonated with the drug dealer community and they are now carrying Narcan for their addicts who are buying from them in case they overdose. Apparently the drug dealer is now going to administer the Narcan," said Lt. Bobby Chromik of Lucas County Sheriff's D.A.R.T. Team.

Jen Liptack- Wilson, the prosecuting attorney in Snow Velley's case, is shocked with the impact the verdict had.

"Up until that point, we have not heard of drug dealers carrying Narcan on them in case of an overdose and since that case and now we are finding out they are doing that in order to prevent their users from dying from their heroin," said Liptack-Wilson.

WTOL has learned, at this point, the prosecutor's office does not have any other cases involving drug dealers being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.