Crews battle fire at Hometown Plumbing and Heating in Dundee

Fire crews were busy Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out at plumbing supply store in Dundee, Michigan.

Officials say it started just before noon at Hometown Plumbing and Heating on Monroe Street. Four fire departments responded.

Shortly after they arrived on scene the roof collapsed, forcing the fire fighters to take a defensive approach and contain the blaze from spreading.

It took over an hour before the fire was out. M-50 was also shutdown for a few hours.

Dundee assistant fire chief tells WTOL 11 the building is a total loss.

Fortunately, no one was in the building when it started and no injuries were reported.

The Dundee Township Fire Department says their thoughts and prayers go out to the family as they work to rebuild their business.

The fire remains under investigation.

