Prince dies at his home, age 57

Prince performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 19, 2013 in Las Vegas. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Multi-platinum recording artist and music pioneer Prince died Thursday at his home, his publicist told the Associated Press. He was 57.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office confirmed someone died at Paisley Park, the music studio and home of Prince. According to KMSP, a sheriff's representative said there was a medical call at 9:43 a.m. at the residence.

TMZ also reported the artist's death, although the sheriff's office has not released the identity of the person who died. A crime lab vehicle also arrived on the scene.

Prince's private plane made an emergency stop in Illinois for medical reasons April 15. He appeared on stage at a show the next day to assure fans he was OK. His representative said he had been battling the flu.

The internationally acclaimed artist produced the hit album Purple Rain and the Academy Award-winning movie with the same name.

He is widely regarded as one of the most talented and innovative singer/songwriters and producers in the history of pop music.

He was born Prince Rogers Nelson June 7, 1958 in Minneapolis, MN. His mother, Della Shaw, was a jazz singer, and his father, John L. Nelson, was a lyricist and pianist.

His parents divorced, and Prince had a troubled relationship with his stepfather. He was adopted by a family called the Andersons, where he became friends with their son, Andre Anderson, with whom he joined a band called Grand Central.

He signed a record contract with Warner Brothers. His first album, For You, debuted in 1978. It was not a big success.

He became a star when he released his hit single 1999, released in 1979. The video received heavy rotation on the fledgling network MTV. It was followed by Little Red Corvette and Delirious, both big hits.

The musical artist was known for fiercely guarding his privacy and was methodical about the way he wrote and produced his music.

Paisley Park is where Prince lived, recorded music and hosted parties and concerts. Paisley Park Records was created in 1985, following the success of Purple Rain.

Prince fostered other bands and singers along the way, particularly attractive female artists. Prince produced three albums for Sheila E., who was a drummer in his band.

Morris Day played in a high school band with Prince before fronting Morris Day and the Time. Day also started as Prince’s nemesis in the 1984 movie Purple Rain. The Time released four albums in the 1980s.

Vanity, who was the lead singer of the girl group Vanity 6, was also Prince’s girlfriend. She died earlier this year at age 57 due to kidney failure.

The band became Apollonia 6 when Vanity left, fronted by Patricia Apollonia Kotero. She also starred as Prince’s love interest in Purple Rain.

Sheena Easton also collaborated with Prince in the 1980s, including the popular duet U Got the Look.

Tara Leigh Patrick was a backup dancer for Prince in the 1990s when he gave her the stage name Carmen Electra.

