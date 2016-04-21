Disney Channel to air original movie marathon

Listen up Disney Channel fans! The movies you love are set to air in a four-night marathon.

According to Mashable, the popular kids channel adults love too plans to air the 51 most popular original movies from the past 20 years in celebration of its upcoming 100th movie, premiering this summer.

Tune in on Memorial Day weekend and catch some of the movies you grew up to, like Zenon, Girl of the 21st Century and Brink!

See the full movie lineup here.

What's your favorite Disney Channel Original Movie? Tell us on our Facebook page.

