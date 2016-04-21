Common medications linked to reduced brain size - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Common medications linked to reduced brain size

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
(WTOL) -

The medicine you may be giving to your family could be damaging their brain. 

A new study published in JAMA Neurology links anticholinergic drugs to an increased risk of dementia, reduced brain volume and more cavities in the brain.  

While the anticholinergic class of drugs may sound unfamiliar, you have likely taken or heard of the medications. They include Benadryl, Demerol, Dimetapp, Dramamine, Paxil, Unison and VESIcare in addition to other allergy, sleep aids and medications that treat chronic diseases. 

Researchers at the Indiana University School of Medicine studied more than 400 elderly patients. Test results showed that people taking anticholinergic drugs had a hard time planning, problem solving and performed poorly on tests of their short term memory. 

This study builds on research from 2013 where the scientists at the Indiana University Center for Aging Research concluded patients taking anticholinergic drugs repeatedly for just 60 days showed changes in their mental abilities. 

Make sure to talk with your doctor before changing the medications you take. 

Find a list of anticholinergic medications here.  

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly