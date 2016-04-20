Owner distraught after mini horse tails stolen

A Perrysburg Township woman is upset after someone came on to her property and cut the tails off her mini horses. (Source: WTOL)

A Perrysburg Township woman is upset after someone came on to her property and cut the tails off her mini horses.

Red Fox Farm is home to a number of animals, including four mini horses that are now without their long flowing hair.

"I felt really sad for them because they're just innocent little animals and they didn't do anything to anyone," said owner Mary Pat King.

She says she first noticed Winter missing half her tail two weeks ago, then the other three some time later.

"We thought maybe she got caught on a fence. We weren't exactly sure what happened," said King. "When he went out Saturday morning the other three tails were cut in half. And then we realized that somebody came in the barn in the middle of the night and cut their tails."

King says ever since it happened she's felt violated, especially since she's had one of the mini's for ten years.

"They're my family. I just love them," said King. "They came in to my home, my barn, their home, and to think they went in the stall with them and they actually really could have hurt them, because their bone's right there."

She says luckily they didn't cut the tails too short, but it'll be at least a year before the tails grow back.

King says the tails are used to help the horses repel bugs and to protect themselves.

Their valuable hair can also be used for everything from extensions to jewelry to paint brushes.

King says she just wants all horse owners to be aware of this crime that's popping up across the country so it doesn't happen to them.

She had these words for whoever did this to her animals.

"Have a heart. How do you look in the mirror? To do something to an innocent animal and take away their tail, something that they need to defend themselves, and I just would like them to stop," said King.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Perrysburg Township Police Department at 419-874-3551.

