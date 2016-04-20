Rossford police to host prescription drug take back days

Rossford police will be holding two drug take back days.

Police say it's crucial to make sure these drugs don't get into the wrong hands, especially when some are considered a gateway.

“We're noticing about 85 percent of the people who have heroin overdoses today, probably started with prescription opiates,” said Glen Goss.

And if you were at one time prescribed painkillers, but aren't taking them now, it's important to make sure they're not accessible to anyone else. These drug take back events are a safe way to get rid of them.

“You know, you never know who's going to be in your house that might be addicted, or maybe someone would, you know, God forbid break into your house, looking for these meds if they know you had them, so this will eliminate that risk of getting them in the wrong hands,” said Glen Goss.

It's also much safer than flushing these drugs down the toilet or drain, because the police disposes of them in a way that’s not harmful to the environment.

“We'll take them and in turn, we give them to the DEA, and then they incinerate them through filtered systems, so they're not harmful to the environment or to people,” said Gless Goss.

The take back will be held on Saturday, April 23 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Another drug take back will also be held next Saturday, April 30 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the Rossford police department.

