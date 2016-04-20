Spencer Twp could cut Fire, EMS for Springfield Twp services

It's not a done deal just yet, but Spencer Township could soon pass over their EMS and Fire services to Springfield Township.

At an emotional meeting Wednesday, the Spencer Township Board of Trustees voted to let Springfield Township take over the fire department, saying they just don't have the money.

Trustees Teresa Bettinger and Shawn Valentine, who is home on leave from deployment, both voted yes. Trustee Michael Hood was absent.

"It's a fiscally responsible move on our part to ensure that we'll have a fire department with the appropriate staffing levels for the township," said Valentine. "We're providing an additional person for staffing. We're currently running at two personnel, we'll now be running at three, at a paramedic staffing, at all times."

He says Spencer Township would pay Springfield $128,000 a year for 10 years, with a three percent increase every year.

According to the trustees, that's significantly less than the more than $500,000 projected for fire and EMS costs in 2016.

Valentine says he kept the discussions tight lipped, which is a decision several people are upset with. During Wednesday's meeting, they asked Valentine to hold off on voting until more public opinion could be heard.

"We need time to observe this and put this in our minds that this is the right way to go because we are a part of this township," said one community member.

Following the 'yes' vote, in a statement, Spencer Township Fire Chief Carl Arnold called Wednesday a sad day:

"Chief Arnold has never been given budget constraints to work with nor has he or any other member of the department been given an opportunity to counter the offer from Springfield Township; additionally the voters and taxpayers of Spencer Township were denied the courtesy of a public hearing prior to this decision."

Chief Arnold also stated there won't be any interruptions in service to the community and Spencer firefighters will have the chance to apply for a job with Springfield fire.

The Springfield Township Board of Trustees still needs to vote on this decision. The next meeting is May 2.

