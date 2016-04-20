Mud Hens announce dates for makeup games

The Toledo Mudhens have rescheduled three games against Louisville, which were originally postponed during the opening series due to inclement weather.

The makeup games will be played on these dates:

Monday, May 9 at 5:35 P.M. (Makeup for April 9 game)

This is a back to back double header played in two 7-inning games.

Saturday, July 9 at 5:05 P.M. (Make up for April 8 game)

This is a back to back double header played in two 7-inning games.

Tuesday, August 2

Split double header, two 9-inning games

Game 1 at 12:05 P.M.

Game 2 at 6:05 P.M. (make up for April 10 game)

Fans who had tickets to the opening weekend games can exchange their tickets for any other home game this season, based on availability. Game Plan Holders and Suite Holders will be contacted separately regarding their tickets.

