Airman makes surprise proposal after 3-month deployment in Guam

Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
They've been away from home since January serving our country. On Wednesday, over 200 airmen from the 180th Fighter Wing were reunited with their loved ones.   

Lindsay Miller patiently held her homemade sign as she waited for her boyfriend, Staff Sgt. Adam Hill, to make his way off the plane.

Dating for just a year, Hill's deployment to Guam wasn't easy.

“Just not being able to touch him and hug him, we got to talk almost every day, but not having him here was tough,” said Lindsay.  

She watched as other families and loved ones were reunited. Then, she finally had her chance, and was greeted with a question she knew the answer to.

It was a surprise proposal Staff Sgt. Hill planned while away, and could hardly wait to pull off.

“It was an antsy plane ride. I really wanted to sleep, but I couldn't really get that to happen,” said Adam. 

Making for a homecoming these two will never forget. 

“Can’t beat it. Perfect, absolutely perfect,” said Lindsay. “I’m just happy to have him home, so this is an added bonus.” 

    •   
