'Look twice for the single light' as motorcycle season kicks off

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Look twice and save a life is the message from local law enforcement agencies as motorcycle season kicks off.

“The sun is shining and there's no more snow on the ground so local law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers about motorcycle safety,” said Jamie Blazevich, Traffic Safety Program Director.

This message is all in an effort to reduce the number of motorcycle accidents in the state.

In 2015 there were 3800 motorcycle crashes 163 deaths and 3,147 throughout the state. Lucas County saw four of those fatal crashes, and the goal is reduce that number this year.

“At intersections just make sure you're looking both ways and look for that one single headlight. That’s going to make you aware that there is a motorcycle nearby,” said Blazevich.

Motorcycle owners are also advised to make sure they have the proper safety equipment on the road and to know their bikes.

