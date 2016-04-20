Trail date set for man accused of burning UT student

A trial date has been set for the man accused of burning UT student and cross country runner Janelle Noe.

Christopher Housel was in common pleas court Wednesday afternoon for arraignment before Judge Linda Jennings.

He’s charged with a single count of Aggravated Arson in the incident that burned Noe, who was seriously burned at party when alcohol was spilled on her near an open flame.

The judge continued bond at $50,000, allowing Housel to post 10 percent, or $5,000, to gain freedom.

Judge Jennings set a trial date for Housel for May 31st at 9 A.M.

