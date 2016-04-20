Gandee brothers gear up again for Cerebral Palsy awareness walk

The Gandee Brothers are on the road again.

Last year they walked 57 miles to Ann Arbor bringing awareness to Cerebral Palsy. This year they're making the 111 mile trip to Lansing.

Braden and Hunter were stretched and ready to go as they geared up for their last Cerebral Palsy Swagger walk on Wednesday.

“This is the last year for a few reasons. The biggest is because Braden is getting bigger,” said Hunter Gandee.

The school gave the brothers a huge send off, with the Bedford High School band and students cheering as they left the school on their six day journey.

“It’s going to be 111 miles this year, so almost twice as long as the 57 miles last year. One of the other big differences is that Braden is walking the last half mile,” said Hunter.

The hope of informing a new person about Cerebral Palsy is with every step Hunter takes.

“Each person that we are able to tell is just working to our goal of raising awareness,” said Gandee.

Hunter and his brother have seen many changes since they began their journey.

Douglas Road Elementary School now has an accessible playground, and Hunter was named the first ever Sports Illustrated High School Athlete of the Year.

“It was such an amazing award and I was so thankful for it. Most importantly because we are able to take our message to more people,” said Gandee.

The 111 mile, 6 day walk will wrap up Monday in Lansing at the capitol building.

