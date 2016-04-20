Substitute teacher shortage at Perrysburg Schools could get worse

It's a nationwide problem affecting our schools, and now it’s happening here in Northwest Ohio.

The substitute teacher shortage is putting stress on teachers and students.

"Going back to the job is somewhat scary,” said Emily Hayes.

Hayes is a substitute teacher at Perrysburg Schools who taught 15 years ago, but took time off to raise her kids.

She said taking those steps to get back into the classroom can be intimidating for her and other subs.

"Not knowing the routine, not knowing the curriculum, not knowing the technology that's in place and what you're going to be expected to do in a classroom,” said Hayes.

Critics blame low pay as an issue, but Hayes said while some schools pay less than in years past, money isn't the problem holding would-be subs back from teaching.

“There's a lot of uncertainty because education has made a lot of changes over the past decade,” said Hayes.

Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler says maintaining and attracting new substitute teachers it’s not going to be an easy fix.

“We notice that there are certainly fewer candidates,” Hosler said.

Many baby boomer teachers retired in recent years and a flood of new teachers filled those full time spots, leaving fewer teachers available to sub. And the problem could get worse before it gets better.

“The number of people going in to education to become teachers is down 50 percent,” said Hosler.

With fewer people choosing teaching as a profession, the pool available to sub could get even thinner in the future. School districts like Perrybsurg are improvising to try and solve it.

Some teachers are required to give up planning periods to fill in, classrooms get combined and programs like Art and Phys Ed get canceled to accommodate.

Hosler said finding ways to retain the current list of subs is a priority.

“Just being very appreciative of our subs, making it a welcoming environment for them,” said Hosler.

It's that type of environment that substitute teacher Emily Hayes believes will keep current substitute teachers coming back again.

“We want to be in there doing a good job. You know, being a sub, we want to be valued too,” said Hosler.

The National Education Association says other schools in Ohio have come up with various strategies to combat this problem.

Solutions include training parents to become substitute teachers, forgoing the teaching license requirements and providing training for anyone with a bachelors degree and asking retired teachers to substitute.

