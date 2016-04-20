$2.6B construction budget clears Ohio Senate, heads to House

State senators have passed a $2.6 billion capital budget bill that funds improvements to school buildings, roads, bridges and parks.

The spending plan was introduced last week after months of negotiations and is likely to cruise through the Ohio Legislature.

The Senate approved the proposal Wednesday on a 32-1 vote. It now goes to the House.

The bill includes:

$650 million for repairs, renovations and maintenance at primary and secondary schools.

Over $428 million for Ohio's 37 public 2- and 4-year colleges and universities, plus almost $56 million to the state university system.

$500 million to the Public Works Commission for local infrastructure projects, including up to $100 million to clean up brownfields, conserve green space and preserve farmland.

$160 million for economic and cultural development.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.