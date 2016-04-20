Ohio bill requires police body camera rules made public

An Ohio House committee is debating a bipartisan bill requiring law enforcement agencies to have rules governing the use of body cameras.

Cities such as Cleveland and others around Ohio have purchased body cameras for police departments or are considering them, but there is no statewide requirement.

Legislation from Reps. Kevin Boyce, a Columbus Democrat, and Cheryl Grossman, a Grove City Republican, wouldn't mandate the use of body cameras, but it proposes that policies be in place for those agencies that do have them.

The bill in the House Local Government Committee Wednesday also says such policies should be made public

The legislation doesn't provide specific recommendations about when the cameras should be on or who should wear them, but says the policy should include those details.

