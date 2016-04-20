Ohio Supreme Court examines issue of rape DNA testing delay

The Ohio Supreme Court is considering a request by prosecutors and advocates for rape victims to reinstate charges against a Cleveland man accused of attacking a woman in 1993.

The groups say a lower court's dismissal of the charges creates a legal precedent that could jeopardize thousands of unsolved rapes being re-investigated thanks to improved DNA testing.

At issue is the 2013 indictment of Demetrius Jones for a 1993 rape based on evidence found when an old rape kit was tested.

Jones' attorneys say investigators knew from the beginning that Jones was a suspect and closed the case after a limited investigation.

They say prosecutors never questioned Jones' mother, a key witness for him who died before the new charges were brought.

The court scheduled arguments from both sides Wednesday.

