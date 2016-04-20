TARTA receives grant from Ohio EPA to replace diesel engines

The Ohio Diesel Emissions Reduction Grant Program awarded 26 grants, worth more than $15 million to rebuild or replace old diesel engines with hopes of reducing pollution.

The grants include engine replacement for cars, vessels and locomotives.

The Ohio EPA says the grants could reduce pollutants by 745 tons.

Among the recipients of the grants was TARTA. The transit authority will receive $796,000 to replace to transit buses.

Mondelez Global, also located in Lucas County, is getting $156,000 to replace an old switcher locomotive with a new diesel locomotive.

Funding for the grants will come from the Federal Highway Administration's Congestion and Mitigation Air Quality program. The program is part of the Federal Highway Administration's goal to reduce emissions from cars.

Another application process is set to begin this year with approximately $10 million in grant awards available.

