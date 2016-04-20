Ohio Supreme Court affirms death penalty for Toledo man

The Ohio Supreme Court has affirmed the death penalty sentence of Anthony Belton.

Back in August of 2008, Belton was found guilt by a three-judge panel for one count of aggravated murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.

According to court documents, Belton robbed and killed 34-year-old Matthew Dugan at a Toledo BP Station.

Belton was sentenced to death for aggravated murder, 10 years for aggravated robbery and three years for the firearm specifications.

Since his sentence, Belton has made 20 different claims as to why his death sentence was inappropriate and that he was unfairly convicted of the crime.

Wednesday, in a 6-1 vote, the Ohio Supreme Count affirmed the death sentence of Belton.

To read more on the case click here.

