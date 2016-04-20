Mercy Glass City Marathon will bring road closures, detours Sund - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mercy Glass City Marathon will bring road closures, detours Sunday

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
(WTOL) -

Several road closures and traffic controls should be expected for the 40th annual Mercy Health Partners Glass City Marathon on Sunday, April 24.

You can register for any available races here. Registration for the relay and kid's races ends on Thursday, April 21.

The 5K, full and half marathons remain open, but will have price increases beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 22. 

Here is a list of expected delays: 

Race Start in Toledo: 

  • Bancroft from Secor to University Hills will be closed 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. 
  • Secor Road from Kenwood to Dorr will be closed 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
  • Kenwood to Valleston Parkway will be closed 6:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. 
  • Douglas Road from East Rocket Drive to Dorr will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. 
  • Dorr Street westbound from Douglas to Secor will be closed 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. 

Ottawa Hills:

  • Bancroft from Secor to University Parks Trail closed 6:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. 
  • Talmadge from Indian and Bancroft closed 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. 
  • Avoid Exmoor near the Wildwood entrance from 7:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. for traffic
  • Avoid Central Avenue from Reynolds to Corey Road from 7:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for traffic

Sylvania:

  • Avoid King Road between Brint and Central from 8:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for traffic
  • Avoid Sylvania and King Intersection from 8:15 a.m to 11:00 a.m. for traffic
  • Avoid King and Brint Intersection from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for traffic
  • Brint Road from King to Brinthaven closed eastbound from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. 
  • Avoid Sylvania Avenue from Olander Park to Corey Road from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Avoid Sylvania Avenue and McCord from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for traffic

Race End in Toledo:

  • Corey between Sylvania and Central will be closed 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Corey Road exit from I-475 will be closed from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 
  • Bancroft and University Parks Trail crossing closed from 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Richards at University Parks Trail crossing closed from 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

