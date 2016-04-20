Victim fends off attacker in robbery attempt

A man fought off a would-be robber at a gas station in Springfield Township Wednesday.

The attacker, 28-year-old Matthew Johns, now faces several charges.

The victim, Michael Keith, says he was forced inside his car by Johns at the Circle K at Dorr and McCord.

The 25-year-old says Johns told him he would shoot his legs if Keith didn't move.

Keith says he grabbed the attacker's head and smashed it against his window. They wrestled to the ground and Johns dropped the gun.

"I wasn't going to do anything. I was just hitting him in the head with it since I wasn't going to shoot him. And he tackled me up against the pole that's over there and when I started screaming out for help, the guy that works inside came outside and he took off," said Keith.

Keith says he was leaving work when the attack happened.

Police arrested Johns after the incident. He faces charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault. He's scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Sylvania Municipal Court.

Keith was treated and released for his injuries

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.