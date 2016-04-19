Toledo food trucks could operate under new proposed regulations

It’s the perfect season for food trucks, but how food vendors operate in Toledo could change newly proposed rules.

The issue of Toledo food trucks will be staying in a city council committee for at least another week, while the answers to questions from concerned council members are provided.

Food truck operators who spoke with WTOL say the new rules won't really change what they're already doing.



"My intention here was to bring some clarity for the food truck operators as to what the city of Toledo is requiring of them in documentation, but also to bring confidence to the consumer,” said Councilwoman Sandy Spang.



under Spang's legislation, food trucks would need to register with the city at a cost of $50, annually, have a valid health license and vendors license, and one million dollar liability insurance.

She says then trucks would get a sign posted on their trucks to show they're following the rules.

Phil Barone with Rosie's Italian Grille says he's already fulfilling all of those requirements, expect paying a 50 dollar registration fee.



"I think sandy Spang has done a great job and she's researched it, she's gone to different cities to check out what they're doing, and I think now Toledo now has a little bit a direction to go in with food trucks,” said Barone.



The issue must to go before a full city council vote before a decision is made. But for now, it is staying in committee until concerns from council members like Yvonne Harper are answered.

She says she's worried about food trucks affecting regular restaurants.



"For them to pop up, it's not to say that they won't or will do it, but I do have a problem with the limitation, they can pull up at any establishment and just sell food there. I question that. Especially without somebody's permission,” said Harper.



The earliest city council could vote on the food truck rules is next Tuesday.

