Walleye drop Game 3 against Reading in 1st round of Kelly Cup Playoffs

The Toledo Walleye d ropped game three of their first round series on Tuesday night in Reading 4-2.

Kyle Bonis and Tyson Spink scored goals for the Walleye. Reading takes a 2-1 lead in the best of seven series. Jeff Lerg stopped 33 of 36 shots in the game.

Back home, fans flocked to Fleetwood’s in Downtown Toledo for a viewing party. A lively crowd cheered the team on from hundreds of miles away.

There will be another viewing party for Game Four on Wednesday. Fans are encouraged to come out for the game and join in on the action. There will be prizes and giveaways.

WTOL’s Jordan Strack will once again be hosting the event with Toledo hockey Hall of Famer Kyle Rogers.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.