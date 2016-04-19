Make a wish reveal sends 6-year-old to Disney World

An amazing wish was gr anted for a six-year-old boy with a terminal illness. The Make A Wish foundation gr anted Alex a trip for him and his family to Disney World on Tuesday.

For the Sylvania Township family, a trip to Disney was not feasible, but the foundation changed that.

"For a child like him, it's really hard to say let's go to disney world. It's just awesome," said Sheri Craig, Alex's mom.

Alex's wish was gr anted during a surprise wish reveal hosted by the Lucas County Sheriff's Department.

"It's great for us to be able to come out and support the family and support Alex," said Sheriff John Tharp.

The sheriff and the department provided gifts to Alex and his 10-year-old brother Skylar. Alex's gift was a mickey mouse doll, his favorite character.

Sheri says this trip will be a nice change of pace after spending so much time with doctors.

"Your life goes around medical. And it's more of relief to take time out and almost stop everything to say no we're just going to enjoy some time and see something that he absolutely loves," said Sheri.

Alex has Aicardi-Goutieres syndrome, a rare inflammatory disorder that affects his brain.

"It will never get better and it's terminal. And it was a little rough in the beginning to take in, but you know there's always things going on. You just don't let it get you down," said Sheri.

His mom says though Alex's fight will continue, this trip will uplift the entire family. And they are extremely grateful to Make a wish for this amazing gesture.

"We will forever be grateful to them because this isn't something we could pull off everyday," said Sheri.

The family will head to Florida soon for their six day, seven night stay at Disney World.

This reveal held special significance because it marked the anniversary of the first wish gr anted 35 years ago.

The wish was for a child to be a police officer, another reason the sheriff's department was in attendance.

