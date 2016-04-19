More than 200 airmen return to 180th after 3-month deployment to Guam

Lindsay Miller patiently held her homemade sign as she waited for her boyfriend, Staff Sgt. Adam Hill, to make his way off the plane.

Lindsay Miller patiently held her homemade sign as she waited for her boyfriend, Staff Sgt. Adam Hill, to make his way off the plane.

Kids running to hug their dads, an airman holding his baby for the first time; these are just a few of the things WTOL 11 witnessed while seeing more than 200 airmen return home to the 180th Fighter Wing after a 3-month deployment to Guam.

Back in January, airmen from the 112th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron deployed to the Anderson Air Force Base in Guam. While there they helped with stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific Asia region.

But for their families, Wednesday was the day they waited for.

There were a lot of emotions for Senior Airman Dylan Coy's family as they waited for his plane to land.

"I'm crazy right now. I am excited. This was the first time he was deployed, so it's been a long time. The longest he has been away from me since basic training. I miss him so much. He is my rock. I just want that hug," said Jackie Baumbarger, Coy's mother.

As she said, this was Coy's first deployment. During that time his son, 11-month-old Easton, took his first steps while his dad was serving our country at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

Thankfully, these airmen have technology that can keep them close and connected to family.

"Whenever he would see his picture or see him on Facetime, he would run away with the phone. He would light up and take the phone. So, he knows, he knows his dad. I am sure he will be really excited when he gets here and gets to hold him again," said Tiffany Grande, Coy's girlfriend.

Wednesday, the plane finally arrived and the airmen were greeted by their children and wives.

"Speechless, I am speechless. I'm glad to be home just playing with him again, seeing them. It's been a rough three months," said Coy.

And there's one milestone this dad made it home in time for - Saturday Easton turns one.

"I'm just glad I got home to be here for his first birthday, that was my biggest wish and I made it," said Coy.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.