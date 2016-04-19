CBS News projects Hillary Clinton wins New York Primary - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

CBS News projects Hillary Clinton wins New York Primary

CBS news is projecting Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to win the New York Primary. 

