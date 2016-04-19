UT partners with BP to offer new Rocket Engineering Prep Program - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT partners with BP to offer new Rocket Engineering Prep Program

(Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The University of Toledo and BP are teaming up to create a unique program for local high school students. 

The new Rocket Engineering Prep Program will provide free tuition for four years to select TPS students in exchange for completing three summers of mentoring programs during high school.  

"BP is one employer that is allowing us to start this program here today, but then long term, more corporate partners are going to come into this. So, we are launching and we will shape it as we go along," said Nagi Naganathan, Dean of UT College of Engineering. 

Students in the new program will start the summer after their sophomore year of high school. 

