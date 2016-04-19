Caught On Camera: Illegal dumping in north Toledo

Toledo police are asking for your help in catching the men caught on camera illegally dumping junk on the side of the road.

Police say is happened at Central and Buckeye. Take a look at the video posted on the Toledo Police Department Facebook page shown in the player above.

I think it's disgusting and they need to be caught," said Merlin and Lillie Cox, who live in the neighborhood.

The block watch captain in the area tells WTOL that illegal dumping has been a problem in the neighborhood for years, and he thinks it's only going to get worse as we get into the spring and summer months.

"its going to be a problem. People will go out of their way to dump trash. it makes the neighborhood look deplorable," said Alfonso Narvaez.

The block watch group does neighborhood clean ups periodically... but they say something needs to be done to stop the illegal dumping.

"Anybody who knows who that is I hope they will call down. get that rascal. and let them know who it is. he knows better," said Narvaez.

The department says these guys are trashing the city and they want them stopped!

If you know anything that can help police identify them, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.