Holy Toledo Laugh Fest brings big names to Toledo

Get ready for a comedy invasion, with the first ever Holy Toledo LaughFest.

It’s a month long of comedy shows, with some pretty big names.

Jerry Seinfeld is the headliner, along with other comedians like Bobcat Goldwaithe, Mark Russell and David Sedaris.

The venues range from Hensville to the Stranahan Theater and even The Valentine.

The Holy Toledo LaughFest planning committee is made up of representatives from many local organizations and attractions, which plan to be announcing more shows in the coming months.

Here's a list of the events confirmed so far:

Chad Daniels

Friday, September 30 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at The Armory at Hensville

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)

September 30, October 1, 6, 7, 8 at 8 p.m.; October 2 and 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre

Al Jackson

Saturday, October 1 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at The Armory at Hensville

Jackie Kashian

Friday, October 7 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Top of Nine at Hensville

Jerry Seinfeld

Friday, October 7 at 7 p.m. at the Stranahan Theater

Bobcat Goldthwait

Saturday, October 8 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Top of Nine at Hensville

Mark Russell

Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m. at the Valentine Theatre

David Sedaris

Monday, October 10 at the Stranahan Theater

‘A Night of Improv’ at The Toledo Rep

Friday, October 14 at 8:00 p.m. at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre

Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre

‘Improv for Kids’ Workshop

Saturday, October 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre

For a full list of the venues, shows and ticket prices, click here.

