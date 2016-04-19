View from historic smoke stacks scheduled to come down

Just last week, the Toledo City Plan Commission gave its approval to ProMedica to demolish the two iconic smoke stacks at its new headquarters in Downtown Toledo.

Michael Parron, an All Aspects Contracting employee, shared these photo from atop the historic smoke stacks it will soon be tearing down.

My view from the top of the 2 smoke stacks we are taking down in downtown Toledo it's pretty dope 230 ft in the air! pic.twitter.com/mv8w4AvJzT — Michael Parron (@MParron41) April 19, 2016

Stay with WTOL 11 as demolition continues.

