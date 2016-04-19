Perrysburg schools look to refinance bonds

Perrysburg Schools will be refinancing bonds, which means if you live in the city, you'll be saving money.

By refinancing the bonds, the district could save up to $2 million.

The district has bonds from 1999, when they were sold to Perrysburg High School.

This is not the first time they’ve been able to reissue the bonds with a lower interest rate.

Superintendent Tom Hosler says the district has been pretty aggressive as far as finding opportunities to do this, because it's a win-win situation.

"It's a great opportunity for us, and people will notice this, because of the amount we're saving, it's about .3 mills, so we're very fortunate to be in this position,” said Tom Hosler, Superintendent of Perrysburg schools.

The board is currently reviewing when exactly to refinance; they can either do it now, which would save taxpayers a little under $2 million or wait until September, which could save even more.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.