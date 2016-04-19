WTOL is here to help you program your weather radio!

With spring comes the threat of severe weather. If you're asleep or not watching television, a weather radio can alert you to a tornado warning or other emergency.
To help you stay informed, WTOL’s meteorologists, anchors, reporters and other staff members will be at area Kroger stores to help you program your weather radio.
You can buy a Midland All Hazards Weather Alert Radio for the discounted price of $29.99.
The radio will be programmed to alert you to severe weather in the county or counties you choose.
Stop by the Kroger store listed below at the specified time to buy a radio and have it programmed for free:
