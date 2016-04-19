TPD save many lives with Narcan, concerned supply will run out - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD save many lives with Narcan, concerned supply will run out

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police officers have saved 26 lives in just two months. This after their cruisers were stocked with Narcan. Narcan is the drug used to bring a person back to life after a heroin overdose. 

Last year TPD began training all of its officers on how to administer Narcan. They wanted to wait until everyone was trained before stocking cruisers with the drug, but Officer Jeff Dorner said they couldn't wait.

"It got to the point we were getting so many overdoses that whoever was trained was going to have the Narcan right then and there. It was February 14th, that was our first Narcan save," said Dorner.

Since that first lifesaving dose of Narcan, 47 Toledo Police Officers have been responsible for saving 26 lives with the use of the drug. Each crew has two doses of Narcan at all times. One officer administers the nasal mist as the other performs chest compressions. 

TPD has been using more Narcan than expected, and they are concerned their supply will run out.

The current supply was provided by the Lucas County Health Department through a grant. TPD is currently is working to replenish their supply before it's too low. 

Police stress, if you are ever with someone who overdoses, you should call 911 immediately. 

They want you to know you will not get in trouble, they just want to save your loved one or friends life.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly