TPD save many lives with Narcan, concerned supply will run out

Toledo Police officers have saved 26 lives in just two months. This after their cruisers were stocked with Narcan. Narcan is the drug used to bring a person back to life after a heroin overdose.

Last year TPD began training all of its officers on how to administer Narcan. They wanted to wait until everyone was trained before stocking cruisers with the drug, but Officer Jeff Dorner said they couldn't wait.



"It got to the point we were getting so many overdoses that whoever was trained was going to have the Narcan right then and there. It was February 14th, that was our first Narcan save," said Dorner.



Since that first lifesaving dose of Narcan, 47 Toledo Police Officers have been responsible for saving 26 lives with the use of the drug. Each crew has two doses of Narcan at all times. One officer administers the nasal mist as the other performs chest compressions.

TPD has been using more Narcan than expected, and they are concerned their supply will run out.

The current supply was provided by the Lucas County Health Department through a gr ant. TPD is currently is working to replenish their supply before it's too low.

Police stress, if you are ever with someone who overdoses, you should call 911 immediately.

They want you to know you will not get in trouble, they just want to save your loved one or friends life.

